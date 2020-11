Although golfers currently cant get out on courses across the country, a new handicap was introduced on Monday.

Golfers will now change the way their handicap is used and maintained.

While across the Atlantic one of the Majors gets underway, as Augusta National plays host to The Masters, a first ever winter date due to Covid 19.

Killarney Golf Clubs Mark Heinemann joined us on Sunday Sport to discuss the new changes and looks ahead to the Masters.