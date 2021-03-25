Plans for drilling off Kerry coast shelved if climate bill bans issue of new licences

Plans for oil and gas drilling off the Kerry coast will be shelved if the government’s climate bill bans the issue of new licences.

That’s according to Alan Linn, Chair of the Irish Offshore Operators’ Association, who says it’s time to have a conversation about using gas as a backup to renewable energy sources.

He says the group supports the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill generally, with the exception of a ban on future exploration.

Mr Linn says, while he’s in favour of transitioning to renewable sources of energy, projections show gas will still be needed by 2050.

He says it’s more efficient and environmentally-friendly to produce gas as close to home as possible.