Trial adjourned for week in murder trial of man killed in Tralee graveyard

May 30, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
The trial of six men accused of murdering Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Tralee has been adjourned until next week.

Six men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 43 year old dad of seven in a Kerry graveyard in October 2022 at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

All six defendants - Patrick Dooley (35) of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Daniel Dooley (42) of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee, Thomas Dooley Snr (42) and his son Thomas Dooley Jnr (20) both of the Halting Site Carrigrohane Road, Cork,  Michael Dooley (28) of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork and a teenage male appeared before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring in Courtroom 3 of the Courthouse on Anglesea Street in Cork City.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Thomas Dooley.

Thomas Dooley Jnr also pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing harm to Siobhan Dooley at Rath cemetery on the same date.

Over 200 witnesses are expected to give evidence at the murder trial which is expected to last two months.

The victim Tom Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane died after he was allegedly attacked while attending a funeral on October 5, 2022.

He suffered fatal stab wounds to his back and legs during the assault at the funeral of mum of five Bridget O’Brien.

His wife Siobhan was also seriously injured when she tried  to help her husband.

Ms Justice Ring adjourned the case to Tuesday nest after six men and one women were sworn in.

