Trial of six men charged with murder of man in Tralee graveyard to begin today

May 29, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
Six men will go on trial today charged in connection with the murder of a man in a Tralee graveyard almost two years ago.

Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney died after being attacked in New Rath cemetery, Tralee on October 5th, 2022.

His murder trial will begin this morning at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney was attacked when he and his wife Siobhan went to the funeral of a friend in New Rath cemetery, Tralee on October 5th, 2022.

His wife was also seriously injured.

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at hospital.

Six men have been charged with his murder.

The six defendants are 42-year-old Daniel Dooley of An Carraigín, Connolly Park, Tralee; Michael Dooley (age 28) of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork; Patrick Dooley (who’s 35) with an address at Arbutus Grove Killarney; Thomas Dooley (age 42) and his son Thomas Dooley Jnr (who’s 20) both of the Halting Site in Carrrigrohane Road, Cork, and a teenage boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trial is expected to last for up to two months and over 200 people are due to give evidence.

