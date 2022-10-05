Man dies after serious assault at Tralee graveyard

A man in his 40s has died after a serious assault at a Tralee graveyard.

It happened at Rath graveyard this morning.

Local gardai say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his remains have been removed to University Hospital Kerry.

The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination by forensic investigators.

It’s believed a second person has been seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

News editor with Radio Kerry, Treasa Murphy is at the scene: