Killarney Credit Union & Cara Credit Union are delighted to announce their Current Account with globally accepted Mastercard® Debit Card as the new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships.

This partnership will also sponsor the LGFA’s annual All-Ireland Club 7s blitz day and National Volunteer awards.

This exciting new partnership will cover a three-year term – 2021-2023 inclusive – and is announced on International Credit Union Day 2020.