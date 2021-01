Paul Murphy was Man of the Match when Kerry won the 2014 All-Ireland Final against Donegal.

He’s captained the Kingdom in a number of League and Championship matches since but only as a deputy when a player from the County Champions was unavailable for selection.

In 2021, the Rathmore man has been handed the responsibility on a full-time basis after being ratified as the Kerry Captain during the week.

Former Kerry Captain Billy O’Shea discussed the appointment with John Drummey.