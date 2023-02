A workshop in making St Brigid’s Crosses is being held in Tralee today to mark her feast day.

It’s happening at the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre Eco & Activity Park, which is hosting a series of events this week.

This is to commemorate World Wetlands Day, which is tomorrow.

Other events include guided wild wetlands urban walks, and creating natural ponds.

More information is available on traleebaywetlands.org