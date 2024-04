It's as you were in the Premier League title race after wins for Arsenal and Manchester City yesterday.

Arsenal retain a one point lead at the summit after they had Tottenham's measure by 3 goals to 2 in the North London derby.

City won 2-nil at Nottingham Forest and have a game in hand on the Gunners.

In yesterday's other top-flight fixture, Bournemouth beat Brighton 3-nil.

In the English Championship tonight, newly promoted Leicester City are away to Preston North End.