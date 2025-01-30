Woman knocked down near Killarney Cathedral

A woman's been taken to University Hospital Kerry following a traffic incident near Killarney Cathedral.

The incident occurred at around 11am when the woman, a pedestrian, was knocked down by a car.

The driver remained at the scene.

The woman was brought to UHK where it's understood her injuries are not serious.

Killarney gardaí are investigating.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, and Killarney Fire Service were all involved in the response.

An air ambulance landed on the grounds of Killarney Cathedral, however, following an assessment the woman was brought to UHK by road.