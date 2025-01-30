Advertisement
News

Woman knocked down near Killarney Cathedral

Jan 30, 2025 15:20 By radiokerrynews
Woman knocked down near Killarney Cathedral
Share this article

A woman's been taken to University Hospital Kerry following a traffic incident near Killarney Cathedral.

The incident occurred at around 11am when the woman, a pedestrian, was knocked down by a car.

The driver remained at the scene.

Advertisement

The woman was brought to UHK where it's understood her injuries are not serious.

Killarney gardaí are investigating.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, and Killarney Fire Service were all involved in the response.

Advertisement

An air ambulance landed on the grounds of Killarney Cathedral, however, following an assessment the woman was brought to UHK by road.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades
Advertisement
Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Gardaí issue strong warning about increase in scams by callers and bogus tradespeople
Kerry’s new forestry minister signals ramping up of clearing trees from power lines
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus