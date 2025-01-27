Advertisement
Significant storm damage caused to St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney

Jan 27, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews

An assessor will visit St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney in the coming days to survey significant damage cause by Storm Éowyn.

Parish administrator for Killarney, Fr Kieran O'Brien says although the cathedral was re-roofed entirely last year, the storm caused many of the restored 170 year old slates to be lost.

Some are still sitting precariously on the rain shoots, so the some areas have been sealed off.

Fr Kieran O'Brien says services are continuing as normal.

The roof of St. Mary's Church in Kilflynn was also badly by the storm, however services are continuing as planned.

