Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass

The late Donal Grady was remembered for being the voice for the voiceless and for speaking up for the underdog at his funeral Mass.

Donal Grady, who was aged in his 70s, passed away on Saturday.

His funeral Mass heard of the out-pouring of grief following his sudden death and the shock it has left throughout Killarney and Kerry.

Donal Grady's funeral Mass heard that he was a proud Killarney man, who left a great legacy, having represented Killarney since 1999.

Fr Kevin O'Brien said Donal will be remembered for his work ethic, his principals and for all he did as his 24 years as a public representative:

Fr O'Brien spoke of people seeing him having "the banter" with his brother Sean around the streets of Killarney recently, and how one of his proudest moments was passing the baton to his son Martin and watching him being elected to Kerry County Council last June.

A Kerry jersey, a framed picture and a Christmas decoration were among the symbols brought to the alter to celebrate his life.

Donal's son Martin Grady told the congregation that his father fought for Killarney and its people with passion.

He remembered his father and the lessons he taught them: