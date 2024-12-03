Advertisement
News

Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass

Dec 3, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass
Cllr Donal Grady (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The late Donal Grady was remembered for being the voice for the voiceless and for speaking up for the underdog at his funeral Mass.

Donal Grady, who was aged in his 70s, passed away on Saturday.

His funeral Mass heard of the out-pouring of grief following his sudden death and the shock it has left throughout Killarney and Kerry.

Advertisement

Donal Grady's funeral Mass heard that he was a proud Killarney man, who left a great legacy, having represented Killarney since 1999.

Fr Kevin O'Brien said Donal will be remembered for his work ethic, his principals and for all he did as his 24 years as a public representative:

Advertisement

 

Fr O'Brien spoke of people seeing him having "the banter" with his brother Sean around the streets of Killarney recently, and how one of his proudest moments was passing the baton to his son Martin and watching him being elected to Kerry County Council last June.

A Kerry jersey, a framed picture and a Christmas decoration were among the symbols brought to the alter to celebrate his life.

Advertisement

Donal's son Martin Grady told the congregation that his father fought for Killarney and its people with passion.

He remembered his father and the lessons he taught them:

Advertisement

Donal Grady's funeral Mass
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Danny Healy-Rae interested in ministerial job if offered in government talks
Advertisement
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Advertisement

Recommended

Two awards for Kerry store at the National Grocery Retail Awards
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Kerry County Council achieves strong or excellent result for 80% of National Enforcement Priorities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus