A woman who was arrested as part of the garda investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in mid-Kerry has been released.

A male cyclist in his 60s died when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road yesterday morning.

A woman, who's in her 20s, was arrested.

Gardaí say she's been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.