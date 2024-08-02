Advertisement
Woman (20s) remains in custody this evening in connection with fatal stabbing

Aug 2, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Woman (20s) remains in custody this evening in connection with fatal stabbing
A woman remains in custody this evening in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in North Kerry.

The woman, in her 20s, was arrested yesterday evening in connection with the investigation into the death of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure village on Thursday, 27th May.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his mid-30s, was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure village in the early hours of the morning, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is being detained at a Garda station in the county.

Gardaí investigations are ongoing.

