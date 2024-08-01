Woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Knockanure

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in North Kerry more than two months ago.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure village in the early hours of May 27th.

Mr Kennelly, who was from Knockanure, was in his mid-30s.

This evening gardaí said a woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the county.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick has been charged in connection with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly.