Wireless communication expert says no technical reasons for mobile blackspots in Kerry

Nov 23, 2023 13:38 By radiokerrynews
A wireless communication expert says there are no technical reasons for mobile blackspots in Kerry.

That’s according to Professor Holger Claussen, who is leading the Wireless Communications Laboratory at Tyndall National Institute in Cork and is professor of wireless communications at UCC and Trinity College Dublin.

He was responding to complaints about the quality of mobile phone coverage in parts of Kerry.

Professor Claussen says the technology is there to provide good coverage even in mountainous areas but it’s all down to providers spending money:

Before moving to academia, Professor Claussen was at Nokia Bell Labs leading research to invent the next generation of wireless networks.

He says if the Government introduced the equivalent of the national broadband plan to improve mobile phone reception, this would provide the solution to network blackspots:

 

