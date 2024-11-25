Advertisement
Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee

Nov 25, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee
Nolan’s Garage and Londis Store North Circular Road Tralee celebrating the National Lottery win at the store today 25th November 2024. Store Manager Anthony Guerin (back right) pictured with staff Martina Guerin, Emma Monaghan (centre) of the National Lottery and Mark Nolan, Store management. Pic. Domnick Walsh / Mac Innes Photography
A winning EuroMillions ticket, worth one million euro, was sold in Tralee.

A lucky player is now a million euro richer after they won the raffle prize in Friday night’s special draw.

The National Lottery revealed that the €1 million ticket was sold in Nolan’s Garage Londis in Tralee.

The lucky ticket was a winner in Friday’s special EuroMillions raffle draw.

The winner of the Tralee-bought ticket has been in contact with the National Lottery Headquarters and arrangements are currently being made for them to claim their prize.

Third generation store owner, Mark Nolan says the news that they’d sold the winning ticket came as a surprise.

He says in 2013 Nolan’s Garage also sold a winning ticket worth €4 million.

Mark Nolan says it’s a great Christmas present for one of their customers and he’s sure they’ll enjoy the celebrations.

Nolans Londis Store North Circular Road Tralee Co Kerry had a €1 million winner in Fridays EuroMillions National Lottery Draw. Pictured celebrating the win were Emma Monaghan (left) of the National Lottery, Mark Nolan Store management , Martina Guerin Nolans Londis and Anthony Guerin Store manager. Pic. Domnick Walsh / Mac Innes Photography

 

