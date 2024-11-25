Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee

A winning EuroMillions ticket, worth one million euro, was sold in Tralee.

A lucky player is now a million euro richer after they won the raffle prize in Friday night’s special draw.

The National Lottery revealed that the €1 million ticket was sold in Nolan’s Garage Londis in Tralee.

The lucky ticket was a winner in Friday’s special EuroMillions raffle draw.

The winner of the Tralee-bought ticket has been in contact with the National Lottery Headquarters and arrangements are currently being made for them to claim their prize.

Third generation store owner, Mark Nolan says the news that they’d sold the winning ticket came as a surprise.

He says in 2013 Nolan’s Garage also sold a winning ticket worth €4 million.

Mark Nolan says it’s a great Christmas present for one of their customers and he’s sure they’ll enjoy the celebrations.