Kerry Euromillions player wins one million euro

Nov 25, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has a new millionaire after one National lottery player won big at the weekend.

A lucky Euromillions ticket, bought in Kerry, won the raffle prize in Friday night’s special draw.

Two players, one on Kerry and one in Dublin, became millionaires over the weekend.

They each scooped one million euro in Friday’s special EuroMillions raffle draw.

The National Lottery hasn’t yet revealed the exact location in Kerry of where the lucky one million euro ticket was sold.

The Euromillions raffle draw guaranteed that 100 Euromillions players across all nine participating countries would each win one of the €1 million raffle prizes.

The winning Irish raffle codes were I-RKJ-86198 and I-RKS-16405.

The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place.

To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.

Meanwhile, another player from Wexford also scooped the top prize of €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus draw over the weekend.

