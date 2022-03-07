Wind and rain warnings for Kerry tomorrow

A status orange storm warning has been issued from Valentia to Slyne Head to Rossan Point.

Met Éireann says south to southeast winds will reach storm force 10 for a time tomorrow morning and early in the afternoon.

That warning’s in place from 6am to 1pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for Kerry.

Strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

That yellow warning’s in place from 4am to 3pm tomorrow.