Win for Kerry syndicate in Millionaire Raffle

Jan 15, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Win for Kerry syndicate in Millionaire Raffle
A Kerry syndicate of two were among the big winners in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

The duo, who were gifted the lottery ticket, collected a cheque for €100,000.

The winning ticket was originally purchased at Foley’s Spar Express, Iveragh Road, Killorglin.

The winners have no immediate plans to spend their fortunes but intend on booking a holiday.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2023 alone, €227.9 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

