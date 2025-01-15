Win for Kerry syndicate in Millionaire Raffle

A Kerry syndicate of two were among the big winners in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

The duo, who were gifted the lottery ticket, collected a cheque for €100,000.

The winning ticket was originally purchased at Foley’s Spar Express, Iveragh Road, Killorglin.

The winners have no immediate plans to spend their fortunes but intend on booking a holiday.

