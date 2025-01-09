Advertisement
One lucky lotto player in Kerry wins over €30,000

Jan 9, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
One lucky lotto player in Kerry wins over €30,000
One lucky lotto player in Kerry won over €30,000 in last night’s draw.

This ticket was bought in Ballybunion.

This was a quick pick ticket and it was bought in Supervalu on Main Street, Ballybunion yesterday.

The ticket won €30,570 after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw.

The National Lottery is urging all players who purchased a ticket in Ballybunion to check their tickets carefully.

The winning ticket-holder is being urged to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of their prize.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 6, 17, 27, 28, 35, 44 and the bonus number was 29.

There was no winner of the jackpot of over €2 million but over 50,000 players won prizes across Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

Recently, a player who bought their ticket in Killorglin won €100,000.

