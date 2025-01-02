Owner of €100,000 winning lotto ticket makes contact with National Lottery

The lucky owner of a €100,000 winning lotto ticket in Kerry has made contact with National Lottery headquarters.

The player bought their ticket in Foley’s Spar Express in Killorglin.

It was one of the winners of the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw.

In total, six players won €100,000 in this draw; two players from Donegal, two from Cork and one player from Kildare also claimed the prize.

The player who bought their ticket in Kerry made contact with National Lottery headquarters this morning to make arrangements to collect their winnings.