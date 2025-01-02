Advertisement
News

Lotto ticket bought in Kerry wins €100,000

Jan 2, 2025 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Lotto ticket bought in Kerry wins €100,000
Share this article

A lucky lotto player, who bought their ticket in Kerry, has become €100,000 richer.

The player purchased their ticket in Foley’s Spar Express in Killorglin and claimed the prize in the special New Year’s Eve draw.

This lucky Kerry player was one of six players nationwide to win €100,000 each.

Advertisement

Two players each from Donegal, two from Cork and one from Kildare were also winners of the Millionaire Raffle draw.

Spokesperson for the National Lottery, Emma Monaghan says they are urging players from the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully.

She says anyone who is a winner should sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for the prize to be claimed.

Advertisement

One National Lottery player in Meath won a the top prize of a million euro, becoming Ireland’s first millionaire of 2025.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

158% rise in texts to See Something Say Something service in Killarney
Advertisement
House prices in Kerry up over 40% from pre-covid
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 million
Advertisement

Recommended

158% rise in texts to See Something Say Something service in Killarney
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 million
House prices in Kerry up over 40% from pre-covid
Almost 300 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus