Lotto ticket bought in Kerry wins €100,000

A lucky lotto player, who bought their ticket in Kerry, has become €100,000 richer.

The player purchased their ticket in Foley’s Spar Express in Killorglin and claimed the prize in the special New Year’s Eve draw.

This lucky Kerry player was one of six players nationwide to win €100,000 each.

Two players each from Donegal, two from Cork and one from Kildare were also winners of the Millionaire Raffle draw.

Spokesperson for the National Lottery, Emma Monaghan says they are urging players from the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully.

She says anyone who is a winner should sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for the prize to be claimed.

One National Lottery player in Meath won a the top prize of a million euro, becoming Ireland’s first millionaire of 2025.