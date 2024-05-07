Well-known environmentalist lodges appeal against North Kerry battery storage facility

A well-known environmentalist has lodged a planning appeal against a battery storage facility in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council had granted permission for the facility at Shronebeirne outside Listowel, subject to 16 conditions.

Advertisement

Peter Sweetman, Director of Wild Ireland Defense, has now appealed this decision to An Bórd Pleanála.

Fastnet Energy Storage Ltd applied for permission to construct a 2.178-hectare battery storage facility, including 60 self-contained battery units.

The development would also include cooling units, two single-storey substation control buildings, a foul water holding tank, and a cable route grid connection to the adjacent ESB substation.

Advertisement

In the report by Kerry County Council’s planner, it notes there is an objective in the Kerry County Development Plan to facilitate the sustainable development of Battery Storage systems in appropriate locations at or adjacent to existing energy infrastructure.

The environmental report submitted said significant water quality impacts are not considered likely, but water quality protection measures are recommended.

Peter Sweetman submitted an objection to the council, citing a number of concerns, including that it was 50 metres from a Special Area of Conservation, and there was a risk of water pollution.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development subject to 16 conditions.

Peter Sweetman, on behalf of Wild Ireland Defense CLG, has now lodged an appeal against the development to An Bórd Pleanála.

Mr Sweetman claims the council did not comply with a precedent set by a High Court Judgment, ruling on appropriate environmental assessments.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on the appeal by 6th August this year.