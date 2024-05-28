Kerry students create fairytale which highlights challenges and bravery

Kerry students have created a fairytale story which highlights the challenges and bravery faced by its characters.

‘The Hidden Light’ was created by students from the digital journalism, podcasting and radio course at Kerry College and Radio Kerry.

Child and adolescence psychotherapist Edel Lawlor and local courageous children also helped create the fairytale.

Advertisement

It tells the story of three young characters Cian, Fionnuala and Saoirse, which are voiced by Luke Feely, Fiadh Rose Higgins and Shonagh O'Sullivan; each who have faced some of life’s toughest challenges.

They embark on a magical journey that will lead them to a very special treasure; along the way they tackle huge feats and meet Kerry’s most majestic creatures.

Radio Kerry general manager Fiona Stack says we wanted to create a story that could sit on our website and be used in classrooms or by families to help a child going through any kind of a challenge whether that be family, health, bullying or just changes in their lives.

Advertisement

‘The Hidden Light’ can be found here.