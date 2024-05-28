ICMSA publishes Milk Price Review for 2023

The ICMSA has published its 2023 league table ranking the average base milk price for 2023 across all milk processors.

According to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Kerry Group ranked tenth of the 14 milk processors listed.

Kerry Group paid an average 2023 base price of 38.69 cent per litre.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the highest prices in the country were across the border in West Cork, with co-ops there taking the top four places.

Top payer, Drinagh paid an average 2023 base price of 41.05 cent per litre.

Bottom payer, Lakeland paid a base price of 37.78 cent per litre.

Advertisement

ICMSA Dairy Chairperson and Castlemaine farmer, Noel Murphy describes the range between first and last as “worrying” and says the price difference between the two amounts to 13,000 euro per year for a 400,000-litre herd.

Milk processors pay bones on top of these base prices if farmers meet certain requirements.