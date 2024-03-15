Advertisement
Kerry Group Annual Report records rise in total pay for Irish based directors

Mar 15, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group Annual Report records rise in total pay for Irish based directors
The total pay of Irish based directors of Kerry Group increased last year.

That’s according to the company's annual report 2023.

The figures show, that CEO Edmond Scanlon’s total pay rose to over €4.5 million; up from €3.89 million the year before; his basic salary saw a 3.2% increase, to €1.28 million.

Chief financial officer Marguerite Larkin basic salary rose by 3.2% last year to €793,000; while her total pay for 2023 increased to €2.6 million

The report shows Kerry Group recorded an 8.6% drop in revenue last year, to €8.02 billion.

Meanwhile, US-based director, CEO of Kerry's global taste and nutrition business, Gerry Behan, saw a basic salary rise of 4% in 2023.

His total pay increased to $3.1 million, up from $2.8 million to year previous.

The full Kerry Group annual report for 2023 can be seen here. https://www.kerry.com/content/dam/kerry/en/pdf/investors/kerry-group-annual-report-2023.pdf

