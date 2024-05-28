Men's seventh seed safely through

Men's seventh seed Casper Ruud is safely through to the second round at the French Open.

The Norwegian overcame the challenge of Felipe Meligeni Alves in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic is due to begin his campaign this evening.

In the women's singles, fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Greet Minnen in straight sets.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is safely through to the second round of the women's singles at the French Open.

She dropped just three games in her straight sets victory over Erika Andreeva.