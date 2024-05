Funding approval has been granted for the upgrade of facilities at a primary school in Mid Kerry.

The expansion at Castlemaine National School will include the creation of new classrooms and a daily living skills room.

Upon completion of the works (at the 108 pupil school), an additional classroom will become available and will be reconfigured into special education teaching rooms.

The funding was announced by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.