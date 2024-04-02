Minister Norma Foley warns of predators using social media to blackmail children

There's been a sharp rise in self-generated sexual images by primary school children, according to the Education Minister.

Kerry TD Norma Foley told the INTO's annual congress yesterday, the media and online regulator is aware of more predators using social media to blackmail children - once they provide compromising pictures.

She says algorithms aimed at keeping children online are spreading harmful content and causing sleep deprivation.

Minister Foley also says the government is to issue guidelines to schools over the use of artificial intelligence.