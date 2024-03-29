Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor asks for Minister to review Special Education Teacher hours

Mar 29, 2024 09:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor asks for Minister to review Special Education Teacher hours
A Kerry councillor is urging Education Minister Norma Foley to review how Special Education Teacher (SET) hours are allocated for the next school year.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says from the next academic year, many schools in this county will see their special education hours reduced.

He says since 2017, the allocation of these hours has factored in enrolment, gender, school profile, degree of complex needs, and level of deprivation in the area.

Cllr Foley adds the gender and complex needs of pupils will be disregarded next year, and this may result in reduced allocations for teaching supports.

The Fine Gael councillor is urging Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley to review this situation, and ensure every national school has at least one full-time SET.

