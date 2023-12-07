Advertisement
Forty-three Kerry schools included in the hot school meals programme from next spring

Dec 7, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Forty-three Kerry schools included in the hot school meals programme from next spring
Forty-three primary schools in Kerry will be included in the hot school meals programme from next spring.

The schools have been included as part of a list of 900 additional primary schools nationally, who will receive hot school meals from April 2024.

The hot school meals programme is an initiative that helps with children’s wellbeing and nutrition.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley, has welcomed the announcement.

List of Kerry schools included in hot school meals programme.

https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/937b9-list-of-schools-approved-for-the-hot-school-meals-programme-from-april-2024/#kerry

