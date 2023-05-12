Advertisement
Kerry schools celebrate Creative Cluster Carnival

May 12, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
A number of schools in the county celebrated the Kerry Creative Cluster Carnival today.

The collaborative cross-sector initiative, celebrates talents that were developed and honed by students during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Participants from St John’s Parochial School Tralee; St Joseph’s NS Castlemaine; Kiltallagh NS Castlemaine; Fybough NS Castlemaine and the LCA Youthreach Tralee – marked the occasion in Tralee today .

73 schools nationally took part in the scheme, which is led by the Department of Education and Skills,

Mairead Curran, lead teacher with the Kerry Creative Cluster and Principle of St Joesph’s National School, Castlemaine, reflects on the experience.

 

These students share their favourite part of the Creative Cluster

