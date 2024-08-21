A water tanker has been put in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by a major water mains burst.

The tanker is located between the Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel on Denny Street.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann says the repair of the break, which happened just downstream from the Farmer’s Bridge Reservoir, is proceeding to plan.

It should be functional again at 9 o'clock tonight.

The Tralee Regional Supply Scheme burst is affecting roughly 25,000 customers in Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas.

Water tanks have already been put in place to supply both Tralee hospitals, while other vulnerable customers have been offered other assistance.

Real-time updates are available on water.ie with reference number KER00081806, and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278.