Advertisement
News

Water tanker in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by major water burst

Aug 21, 2024 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Water tanker in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by major water burst
Share this article

A water tanker has been put in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by a major water mains burst.

The tanker is located between the Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel on Denny Street.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann says the repair of the break, which happened just downstream from the Farmer’s Bridge Reservoir, is proceeding to plan.

Advertisement

It should be functional again at 9 o'clock tonight.

The Tralee Regional Supply Scheme burst is affecting roughly 25,000 customers in Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas.

Water tanks have already been put in place to supply both Tralee hospitals, while other vulnerable customers have been offered other assistance.

Advertisement

Real-time updates are available on water.ie with reference number KER00081806, and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

IBTS encourages people to attend blood donation clinic in Castleisland this week
Advertisement
Aer Lingus Regional expands network from Cork with new services to Glasgow and more seats to Bristol
Call on Kerry primary schools to register for EU Blue Star Programme
Advertisement

Recommended

IBTS encourages people to attend blood donation clinic in Castleisland this week
Call on Kerry primary schools to register for EU Blue Star Programme
Large water main burst affecting 25,000 customers in north Kerry
3 Kerry players named in Minor Star Team of the Year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus