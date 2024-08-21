Large water main burst affecting 25,000 customers in north Kerry

A large water main burst on the Tralee Regional Supply Scheme is affecting approximately 25,000 customers.

The affected areas include Tralee town, Ballinorig, Killeeen Wood, Lisloose, Fenit, Barrow, and the surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann dispatched water services crews early this morning to carry out repair works, which are expected to continue until 9 o'clock tonight.

The water utility says the repair works are complex due to the location of the burst.

Uisce Éireann has informed customers that it can take three to four hours after the repairs are finished for water to return fully.

It says that the water may be discolored due to sediment becoming dislodged from old pipes.

Uisce Éireann recommends running the tap for up to 20 minutes to clear the water, and that the water is safe to drink once it runs clear.

Do not to drink discolored water.

Real-time updates are available on water.ie with reference number KER00081806, and the customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278.