Irish Water advises of water discolouration when supply returns in Kerry

Mar 2, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water advises of water discolouration when supply returns in Kerry
There's a possibility of water discoloration when supply returns in several parts of Kerry affected by outages.

That's according to Irish Water engineer Oliver Harney.

He was speaking as 3,000 customers are without water in parts of Tralee after a major burst in the town's water main; it's due to fixed by 7pm.

An earlier burst in Listry has been repaired.

Mr Harney is advising that there may be discolouration in the water when it returns.

Mr Harney says affected customers can contact Irish Water’s helpline on 1800 278 278 or go to Irish Water.

 

