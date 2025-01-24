Water outages possible in Castleisland and Aughacasla

Uisce Éireann is advising customers in the Castleisland and Aughacasla areas that power outages may cause disruptions to their water supplies.

The affected areas may include Meenleitrim, Crinny, Knockardtry, Crag, Ahaneboy, Castleisland, and the surrounding areas.

Aughacasla, Cloghane, Brandon, and surrounding areas may also be impacted.

A power outage may also cause water disruptions to Daingean Uí Chúis, Lios Póil, Ceann Trá and the surrounding areas.

The water utility says crews are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.