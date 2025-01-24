Advertisement
News

Water outages possible in Castleisland and Aughacasla

Jan 24, 2025 12:40 By radiokerrynews
Water outages possible in Castleisland and Aughacasla
Share this article

Uisce Éireann is advising customers in the Castleisland and Aughacasla areas that power outages may cause disruptions to their water supplies.

The affected areas may include Meenleitrim, Crinny, Knockardtry, Crag, Ahaneboy, Castleisland, and the surrounding areas.

Aughacasla, Cloghane, Brandon, and surrounding areas may also be impacted.

Advertisement

A power outage may also cause water disruptions to Daingean Uí Chúis, Lios Póil, Ceann Trá and the surrounding areas.

The water utility says crews are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus