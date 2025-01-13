Advertisement
Uisce Éireann working to restore water to Brosna Knocknagoshel Scheme

Jan 13, 2025 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann working to restore water to Brosna Knocknagoshel Scheme
Uisce Éireann
Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to customers on the Brosna Knocknagoshel Water Supply Scheme.

There has been widespread water disruptions in the area because of power outages and significant bursts on the network, following the recent snow and icy weather.

Crews repaired two major bursts on the scheme yesterday afternoon; one at the most eastern part of the scheme, on the R576 near Glashacooncore Bridge, and another on the southern part of the scheme at Gneeves.

The utility says reservoir levels on parts of the scheme remain critically low, especially at areas on the periphery of the network.

At the western end of the scheme at Meenleitrim, Crinny, Knockardty, Crag, Ahaneboy and the surrounding areas, the main reservoir has still not recovered

To support impacted customers, Uisce Éireann has organised an alternative water supply for the impacted areas at The Viewing Point at Glounsharoon, off the N21.

They are reminding customers to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consuming it - as a precautionary measure.

The supplies will remain in place until water has returned to all customers.

Uisce Éireann’s Derek O’Toole assured customers that Uisce Éireann is working to return the water supply to normal levels as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, customers are urged to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann should receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues.

Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.

