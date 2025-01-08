Brosna resident claims community feels like forgotten village after five days without electricity and water

A Brosna resident says her community feels like a forgotten village as they’ve been without electricity and water since last Saturday.

The power outages have also resulted in no water in the area, as electricity is needed to pump water and run water treatment plants.

Lisa Cox lives in Brosna which she says has an elderly population.

She says people are freezing as some houses don’t have open fires, while others can’t access their fuel because it’s outside.

Ms Cox praised the community spirit as locals have been clearing snow from the roads and dropping food to neighbours.

Lisa Cox has a generator at her home and she gathered people’s mobile phones to charge them.

She says the community of Brosna feel isolated: