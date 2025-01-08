Advertisement
News

Brosna resident claims community feels like forgotten village after five days without electricity and water

Jan 8, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Brosna resident claims community feels like forgotten village after five days without electricity and water
Share this article

A Brosna resident says her community feels like a forgotten village as they’ve been without electricity and water since last Saturday.

The power outages have also resulted in no water in the area, as electricity is needed to pump water and run water treatment plants.

Lisa Cox lives in Brosna which she says has an elderly population.

Advertisement

She says people are freezing as some houses don’t have open fires, while others can’t access their fuel because it’s outside.

Ms Cox praised the community spirit as locals have been clearing snow from the roads and dropping food to neighbours.

Lisa Cox has a generator at her home and she gathered people’s mobile phones to charge them.

Advertisement

She says the community of Brosna feel isolated:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Advertisement
Power due back in parts of Brosna today but some may have to wait until Friday
Tralee Badminton Club desperately seeking new venue after complex roof collapse
Advertisement

Recommended

Venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season
Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Power due back in parts of Brosna today but some may have to wait until Friday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus