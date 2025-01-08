Advertisement
News

Water tankers to be placed in Knocknagoshel and Castleisland as customers remain without water

Jan 8, 2025 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Water tankers to be placed in Knocknagoshel and Castleisland as customers remain without water
Share this article

Water tankers are being out in place to serve people without water in the greater Brosna, Knocknagoshel and Castleisland areas.

Uisce Éireann says water tankers are being put at Headley’s Bridge and near the Desmond’s GAA pitch in Castleisland for those without water.

The national utility got a generator to Brosna this afternoon; some people served by this area have been without water since Saturday due to power outages.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says there are lots of kilometres of pipes to fill and a definite timeframe can’t be given for water to return fully to the impacted parts of Brosna, Knocknagoshel and Castleisland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cold snap having huge impact on mental health of people struggling financially
Advertisement
Electric atmosphere for Kerry students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Advertisement

Recommended

Cold snap having huge impact on mental health of people struggling financially
Electric atmosphere for Kerry students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus