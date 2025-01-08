Water tankers to be placed in Knocknagoshel and Castleisland as customers remain without water

Water tankers are being out in place to serve people without water in the greater Brosna, Knocknagoshel and Castleisland areas.

Uisce Éireann says water tankers are being put at Headley’s Bridge and near the Desmond’s GAA pitch in Castleisland for those without water.

The national utility got a generator to Brosna this afternoon; some people served by this area have been without water since Saturday due to power outages.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says there are lots of kilometres of pipes to fill and a definite timeframe can’t be given for water to return fully to the impacted parts of Brosna, Knocknagoshel and Castleisland.