Residents in Brosna have been without electricity for five days.

Seán Kelly is ESB Networks manager for Limerick.

Brosna, although in Kerry, is on the Mountcollins line connected to the Abbeyfeale supply.

There are around 1,000 customers on this line.

Séan Kelly has this update.

