Uisce Éireann bringing generator from Killarney to Brosna as area without water and power for fifth day

People in Brosna are now entering their fifth day without electricity and water.

Uisce Éireann says a generator it had acquired to restore water supplies, broke down yesterday.

The utility is in the process of bringing a generator from Killarney to Brosna and it is expected this will be operating in the North Kerry community this afternoon.

Brosna is on the Abbeyfeale electricity supply line; Radio Kerry has contacted ESB Networks in Limerick for an update.

According to ESB Networks' Powercheck app, there is a cluster of outages in the greater Abbeyfeale area and most estimated restoration times of power are for 8 and 9 o'clock tonight.