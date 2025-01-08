Advertisement
News

Uisce Éireann bringing generator from Killarney to Brosna as area without water and power for fifth day

Jan 8, 2025 10:06 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann bringing generator from Killarney to Brosna as area without water and power for fifth day
Share this article

People in Brosna are now entering their fifth day without electricity and water.

Uisce Éireann says a generator it had acquired to restore water supplies, broke down yesterday.

The utility is in the process of bringing a generator from Killarney to Brosna and it is expected this will be operating in the North Kerry community this afternoon.

Advertisement

Brosna is on the Abbeyfeale electricity supply line; Radio Kerry has contacted ESB Networks in Limerick for an update.

According to ESB Networks' Powercheck app, there is a cluster of outages in the greater Abbeyfeale area and most estimated restoration times of power are for 8 and 9 o'clock tonight.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Main Kerry routes driveable this morning with caution
Advertisement
Kerry schools have 24 projects in this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Over 650 searches lead to seizures of over €34 million of drugs in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Main Kerry routes driveable this morning with caution
Kerry schools have 24 projects in this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Over 650 searches lead to seizures of over €34 million of drugs in Kerry
Renewed appeal for caution on Kerry roads ahead of low temperature and ice warning
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus