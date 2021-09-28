Watchdog raises some concerns over measures to protect Kerry children from abuse in foster care

A HIQA report has found issues of non-compliance in relation to protecting foster children from abuse and neglect in Kerry.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted a review of foster care services nationwide over the past two years. HIQA monitors services used by some of the most vulnerable children in the state.

It examined six areas in Kerry and found varying levels of compliance. There was full compliance in the assessment of children and young people and preparing those in foster care for leaving and adult life.

There was substantial compliance in designating a social worker for each child and young person in foster care and matching carers with children and young people. There was moderate non-compliance in ensuring children and young people in foster care are protected from abuse and neglect, and ensuring each child and young person has a written care plan.

The Kerry area also had not produced an annual report.

