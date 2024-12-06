Advertisement
News

Warning that Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage in Kerry after weather warnings end

Dec 6, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Warning that Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage in Kerry after weather warnings end
Share this article

Kerry County Council is warning that strong gusts caused by Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage after the weather warnings come to an end.

A status orange wind warning comes into place at 8 o’clock tonight until 10am tomorrow.

The warning will then revert to a status yellow for wind until 3pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is warning people to take all precautions ahead of and after Storm Darragh.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring very strong and gusty winds, with damage to powerlines, fallen trees, wave overtopping and difficult driving conditions possible.

Kerry County Council is urging people to stay indoors for the duration of the orange level warning.

Advertisement

Road safety officer at Kerry County Council, Declan Keogh is warning all road users that these strong winds could result in dangerous driving conditions.

He says there could be follow-on damage when the storm is over:

Advertisement

 

Kerry County Council’s emergency phone line will be in operation during the orange level wind warning and it can be contacted on 066 71 83588.

Council staff are on standby to respond to reported issues.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council’s severe weather assessment team met this morning and they are continuing to monitor the situation; updates will be provided on the council's social media platforms and on Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks is warning the public of the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising people to stay away from fallen cables.

Any incidents of fallen live wires can be reported on 1800 372 999.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day
Advertisement
Kerry driver with vodka bottle arrested five times over legal limit
Prize bond in Kerry scoops €50,000
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day
Kerry driver with vodka bottle arrested five times over legal limit
Prize bond in Kerry scoops €50,000
Munster team named
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus