Warning that Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage in Kerry after weather warnings end

Kerry County Council is warning that strong gusts caused by Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage after the weather warnings come to an end.

A status orange wind warning comes into place at 8 o’clock tonight until 10am tomorrow.

The warning will then revert to a status yellow for wind until 3pm tomorrow.

Kerry County Council is warning people to take all precautions ahead of and after Storm Darragh.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring very strong and gusty winds, with damage to powerlines, fallen trees, wave overtopping and difficult driving conditions possible.

Kerry County Council is urging people to stay indoors for the duration of the orange level warning.

Road safety officer at Kerry County Council, Declan Keogh is warning all road users that these strong winds could result in dangerous driving conditions.

He says there could be follow-on damage when the storm is over:

Kerry County Council’s emergency phone line will be in operation during the orange level wind warning and it can be contacted on 066 71 83588.

Council staff are on standby to respond to reported issues.

Kerry County Council’s severe weather assessment team met this morning and they are continuing to monitor the situation; updates will be provided on the council's social media platforms and on Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks is warning the public of the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising people to stay away from fallen cables.

Any incidents of fallen live wires can be reported on 1800 372 999.