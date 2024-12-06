Advertisement
News

Public urged to charge phones and tie down items before Storm Darragh hits Kerry

Dec 6, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Public urged to charge phones and tie down items before Storm Darragh hits Kerry
Share this article

Kerry County Council is urging people to charge their phones and to tie down loose items before Storm Darragh makes landfall.

Two weather warnings are in place for Kerry as the next named storm of the season approaches.

A status yellow wind warning comes into place from 3pm until 3pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

That warning will be escalated to a status orange wind warning from 8 o’clock tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Kerry County Council’s severe weather assessment team has been meeting as Storm Darragh approaches.

The storm is expected to bring very strong and gusty winds, with damage to powerlines, fallen trees, wave overtopping and difficult driving conditions possible.

Advertisement

The council is urging members of the public to take precautions before the storm makes landfall.

People are being asked to secure all loose items, like Christmas decorations, bins, trampolines and outdoor furniture, and Kerry County Council is urging people to make sure their mobile phones are fully charged so they’ve a means of communication.

Kerry County Council’s emergency phone line will be in operation during the orange level wind warning and it can be contacted on 066 71 83588.

Advertisement

The Irish Coast Guard is urging people to stay away from coastal areas and has issued a message for people to ‘stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority is warning drivers that strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous and they are appeal for all road users to take extra care.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Michael Healy-Rae says positive government formation talks held with Fianna Fáil
Advertisement
Newly assisted-living house in Tralee receives glowing review
Planning body delays decision on North Kerry power plant for second time in three months
Advertisement

Recommended

Finn Harps player banned for breaching FAI betting regulations
Michael Healy-Rae says positive government formation talks held with Fianna Fáil
St Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at the Parish Church, Castleisland on December 10th
Kielduff Community Centre’s Christmas Market Sunday December 8th
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus