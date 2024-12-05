Kerry County Council urges motorists to exercise caution during Storm Darragh

Kerry County Council is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads during Storm Darragh.

Three weather warnings have been issued for the county, with a Status yellow wind warning currently in place.

Meanwhile, a status orange wind warning has been issued for Kerry for Friday night.

Met Éireann says Storm Darragh is expected to make landfall tomorrow, with strong winds and rain forecast.

Kerry is currently under a status yellow warning for wind, which in place until 6pm this evening.

Strong and very gusty winds are expected, with difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches and localised debris.

A yellow wind warning has been issued nationally from 3pm tomorrow, which has been upgraded to an orange alert for Kerry on Friday night.

The status orange wind warning is in place from 10PM tomorrow until 9am Saturday.

Met Éireann says strong winds may cause damage to power lines, fallen trees, wave overtopping, damage to temporary structures and very difficult travelling conditions.