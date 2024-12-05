Advertisement
News

Status orange warning issued for Kerry

Dec 5, 2024 11:30 By radiokerrynews
Status orange warning issued for Kerry
Share this article

Weather warnings have been upgraded to orange for Kerry, along with other parts of the country for tomorrow, as another Storm Darragh approaches.

Most areas will see wet and windy conditions from tomorrow.

Storm Darragh will bring strong winds which may cause damage to power lines, fallen trees and very difficult travelling conditions.

Advertisement

The orange alert comes into effect for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal at 10 o'clock tomorrow night, lasting until 7 on Saturday morning.

A yellow wind warning will apply to the rest of the country from 3pm tomorrow until 3pm on Saturday.

A status yellow alert for rain will bring the risk of localised flooding to Connacht, Clare, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Meath and Westmeath from 10 tomorrow morning until 10am on Saturday.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man appears in court on drugs charges arising from garda operation in Castleisland
Advertisement
Kerry County Council urges motorists to exercise caution during Storm Darragh
Planning permission granted for residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council urges motorists to exercise caution during Storm Darragh
Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December
Man appears in court on drugs charges arising from garda operation in Castleisland
Tralee Chamber CEO says December 8th should be promoted as tradition not just a shopping event
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus