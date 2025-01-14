Warning some deer in upland areas of Kerry won’t survive following cold snap

The Irish Deer Commission is warning some deer in upland areas, including in Killarney National Park, won’t survive following the recent freezing weather.

In Kerry last week there was heavy snowfall, which was followed by freezing temperatures with lows of minus 8 recorded in the county.

Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission says in the uplands, feeding can be quite poor for animals during the winter months and vegetation can be killed off.

He says prolonged snow and cold rain burns up the fat reserves in the animal, which causes death:

Damien Hannigan says he believes there is disinformation being spread about deer including the actual numbers of the animal.

He says he's concerned about the increased role of the Department of Agriculture in deer management and policy.

He believes it could lead to an unintended conflict of interest: