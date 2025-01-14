Advertisement
News

Warning some deer in upland areas of Kerry won’t survive following cold snap

Jan 14, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Warning some deer in upland areas of Kerry won’t survive following cold snap
Deer at Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

The Irish Deer Commission is warning some deer in upland areas, including in Killarney National Park, won’t survive following the recent freezing weather.

In Kerry last week there was heavy snowfall, which was followed by freezing temperatures with lows of minus 8 recorded in the county.

Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission says in the uplands, feeding can be quite poor for animals during the winter months and vegetation can be killed off.

Advertisement

He says prolonged snow and cold rain burns up the fat reserves in the animal, which causes death:

 

Advertisement

Damien Hannigan says he believes there is disinformation being spread about deer including the actual numbers of the animal.

He says he's concerned about the increased role of the Department of Agriculture in deer management and policy.

He believes it could lead to an unintended conflict of interest:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

26 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds
Kerry TD says insurance industry needs to be tackled to reduce premiums
Advertisement

Recommended

Report that Healy-Raes may not get super-junior role in next Government
Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds
26 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Tallaght to host Ireland's opening match of Women's Nations League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus