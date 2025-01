Latest figures show almost 300 deer were culled in Killarney National Park in 2024.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that between January 1st and December 11th, 286 animals were legally killed in Killarney National Park.

Of this number, 223 were Sika while 63 were red deer.

For the 2024/25 deer hunting season, the number of licences issued to date from applicants registered in Kerry is 272.