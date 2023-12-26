Over 250 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2023

Latest figures show more than 250 deer were culled in Killarney National Park in 2023.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that between January and November, 254 animals were legally killed.

366 deer hunting licences were issued in Kerry during the same period.

These licences were issued under section 29 of the Wildlife Act which allows culling during the open season – this period depends on the sex and breed of deer, as well as their location.

A further 48 licences were issued under section 42 of the Wildlife Act.

Section 42 licences are granted to landowners to control deer outside of the open hunting season if the animals are causing damage to land.